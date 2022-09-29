SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPDW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

