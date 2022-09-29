SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 189,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,134,007 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $26.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

