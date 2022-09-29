SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.63. 368,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

