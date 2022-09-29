SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.51 and its 200 day moving average is $325.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $289.50 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

