SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 2,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.