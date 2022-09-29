SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 2,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.