Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.46 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

