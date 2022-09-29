Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 454,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 3,486,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

