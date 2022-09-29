Southern Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,098 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $96.89.

