Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 192,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,830. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

