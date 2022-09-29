South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the August 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

South32 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,370. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

