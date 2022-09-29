Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,203,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE SOR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

