Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $48.35

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.35, but opened at $45.93. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 5,489 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 122.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

