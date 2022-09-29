Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of SEYMF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.