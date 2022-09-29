Solanium Price Hits $0.0811 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,840 coins. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

