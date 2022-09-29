Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

