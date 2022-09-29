Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

