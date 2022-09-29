SmartCash Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. SmartCash has a market cap of $1.46 million and $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00142885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00766298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00600833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00600376 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000887 BTC.

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

