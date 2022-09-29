SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.
About SMA Solar Technology
