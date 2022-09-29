SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

