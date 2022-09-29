Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 243656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,564,900 shares in the company, valued at C$47,964,646. Insiders have purchased 402,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,337 over the last three months.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

