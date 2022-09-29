Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

SWKS stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

