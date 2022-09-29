Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.11

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

