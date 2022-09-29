Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Plans GBX 0.17 Dividend

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

SKL stock opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.27) on Thursday. Skillcast Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20.

Get Skillcast Group alerts:

Skillcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.