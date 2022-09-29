SingularityDAO Price Tops $0.31 (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO launched on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

