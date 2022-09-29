Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

