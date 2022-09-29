Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 2,404.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPGS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

