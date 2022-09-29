Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $24,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $6,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $67.45. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,720. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.