Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Signify Health worth $40,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGFY remained flat at $29.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,162. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.