Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

