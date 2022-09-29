Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $516,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 101,373 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.