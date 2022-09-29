Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Head to Head Comparison

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -76.16% Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.05) -1.77 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -55.10

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

