SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE SIF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

