Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,500 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 1,360,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,006.5 days.

SMEGF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

