Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.0 days.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.60. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $730.00 and a 1 year high of $859.25.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFEF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Siegfried in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.