Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Rises By 23.1%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vontobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

VONHF remained flat at 53.83 during trading on Thursday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of 53.83 and a twelve month high of 82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 69.61.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

