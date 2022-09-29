Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Increases By 126.3%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the August 31st total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,420.0 days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $25.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

