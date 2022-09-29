Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Drops By 68.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Trading Up 1.9 %

UOL Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

