Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Drops By 68.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Trading Up 1.9 %
UOL Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
UOL Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.