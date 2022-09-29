Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Declines By 15.0%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.15. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth $145,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

