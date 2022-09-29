Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 41.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
TYIDY traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
