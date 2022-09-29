Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 41.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

TYIDY traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

