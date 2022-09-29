Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Expands By 2,000.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

Sun Art Retail Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Sun Art Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Sun Art Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0504 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. As of March 31, 2022, it had a total of 490 hypermarkets, nine superstores, and 103 mini stores.

