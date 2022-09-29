Short Interest in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Drops By 13.9%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

