Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Drops By 17.5%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,206. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Further Reading

