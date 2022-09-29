Short Interest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Declines By 18.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $12.93 on Thursday, hitting $692.49. 9,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,827. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.10 and its 200 day moving average is $643.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

