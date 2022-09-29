Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Declines By 21.6%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 774,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NXTC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,247. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.08. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

