Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Declines By 64.3%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $11.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $26.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.72 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 92.74 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

