Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Rises By 356.4%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Advancement

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MACC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at $10,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 1,442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,224 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter worth $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of MACC stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

About Mission Advancement

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

