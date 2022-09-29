Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Grows By 2,275.8%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 2,275.8% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRPRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €12.00 ($12.24) to €11.40 ($11.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 73 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

