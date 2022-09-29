Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Drops By 97.5%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marketing Worldwide Stock Performance

MWWC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 23,851,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,249,455. Marketing Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Marketing Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

