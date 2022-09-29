Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 54.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
