Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 54.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

