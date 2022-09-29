Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Drops By 83.0%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 3.9 %

About L’Air Liquide

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 277,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

