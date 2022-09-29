Short Interest in Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Krones Price Performance
Shares of KRNTY remained flat at $44.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Krones has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $55.65.
