Short Interest in Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KRNTY remained flat at $44.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Krones has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

